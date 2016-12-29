Caesar's road to recovery: Dog that nearly froze to death improving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The German Shepherd that nearly froze to death two weeks ago is on his way to recovery.

Nancy Campbell with the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue said the road to progression will be a long one because of the state Caesar was in just 13 days ago.

“He had eye problems, his mouth is in horrible, horrible shape. Both of his back legs were extremely painful,” Campbell said. “He couldn't stand at all.”

Now able to take steps, Veterinarian Dr. Brad Twigg with the Plaza Animal Clinic said Caesar’s making strides.

“Over the last ten days, in two weeks, he's made significant strides in his progress,” Twigg said. “It's a slow recovery from where he's at, so the future of his back right leg is still unknown right now, but we'll assess it on a weekly to biweekly basis as he continues to recover from being in the situation that he was in.”

It’s a situation Twigg said could’ve been preventable.

“With how much progress he has made so quick, you know that he could've been a healthy dog for an extended period of time,” he said. “To see him in this state is a little bit bitter sweet. It's nice to see that's he's responding but just to know how close he was to death before he came is very frustrating.”

With the biggest challenge being his back leg, Caesar has a special harness that allows care givers to help him balance.

“While he can limp on his own on the three legs, we have to be very careful because he can easily lose his strength,” Campbell said.

Twigg said it will take several months of rehab and possible surgeries until Caesar recovers.

“In the near future, getting his eye evaluated by an ophthalmologist to get that assessed, retaking X-Rays with him, most likely an orthopedic specialist and reevaluating his hips and tail region,” Twigg said. “And seeing if we need to move forward with an amputation or seeing if there’s other options to keep him comfortable medically with his back end."

But Caesar isn’t giving up.

“If you take him out, he just wants to sniff the ground. He wants to check out the world. That's why he's still alive, that's why he's still around,” Campbell said “He's a fighter. And he just is not going to give up, so we're going to fight with him.”

Campbell said she hopes anyone who may see an animal in need steps up.

“No longer can we afford to turn away when we see an animal in need, so in your community, in your own neighborhood, in your own families, if you see a pet that is in trouble, that is not being fed, that is not being housed, that is not getting some love, step up to the plate and step in and help,” she said. “Do something.”

Campbell said there’s been an outpouring of support from people near and far asking for ways they can help.

She said there are ways to donate by visiting the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue website.

