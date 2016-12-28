KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Cirque du Soleil Ovo is in town and performers are getting ready for Wednesday night’s performance.

50 performers from all across the world are getting ready for the Ovo preimeire, a story about a bug’s world.

“It’s actually the story of a colony of insects living peacefully, calmy all together, and one day there’s this funky fly, we like to call the stranger from New York kind of, that is different from everyone else,” Cirque de Soleil publicist, Nicolas Chabot said. “He’s a stranger so everyone’s kind of wondering who he is and he falls in love with a ladybug.”

From props to wardrobe, several hours are put into getting the show ready.

Chabot says each of the costumes were handmade in Montreal, Canada and took about 75 hours to complete each of them.

Catherine Oudy and Alexis Trudel are two performers that will play as butterflies, and taking the stage isn’t anything new to them.

“Well we did a circus school in Quebec city, that's where we're from. We met seven years ago,” Oudy said. “We did the circus school and after we graduated in 2012, which was four years ago. And then we did a lot of contracts around the world and then we joined Cirque de Soleil, and it’s been a few months now that we’re with Ovo, a year actually.”

A year with the show and always on the go.

“We travel a lot, so you need to be ready to pack up and pack out suitcase and ready to do a lot of travel, cause we do one city per week,” Trudel said. “So it's get in, explore the city, do the show, and then next city. It's really fast paced.”

In total, the show has a team of 100 people, representing 21 different countries.

“Backstage, we speak a lot of different languages,” Chabot said.

The opening show begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprint Center.

Shows will last from December 28th through January 1st. Click here for a look at times and ticket prices.

-----

Rae Daniel can be reached at Rae.Daniel@KSHB.com.

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @raethereporter

Connect on Facebook: