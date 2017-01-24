KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Clay County Sheriff’s office is investigating an attempted abduction of a 6th grade student at Northgate Middle School.

Authorities said the girl was walking to school when a gray van pulled up and the driver asked if she wanted a ride. The girl refused and the man grabbed her arm, but she was able to run away to the school and report the incident.

Police say the driver is a man who was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood pulled down, obscuring his face.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will have additional deputies patrolling the area before and after school and they are encouraging students to walk to and from school in groups.

The Clay County Sheriffs' Department tweeted a photo of the suspect's van.

Update: Here's a photo of the suspect vehicle from today's attempted abduction. If you have info please call us at (816) 407-3700. pic.twitter.com/yB67GqEuZn — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 24, 2017

If anyone has information on the incident should call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.

