Curtis Ayers, man charged in KCK detective Brad Lancaster's death, pleads guilty

41 Action News Staff
3:19 PM, Jan 3, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The man charged with killing Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Brad Lancaster pleaded guilty in exchange for no death penalty on Tuesday.

Curtis Ayers of Tonganoxie, Kansas is charged with capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of Lancaster.

The shooting happened near the Kansas Speedway.

Sentencing for Ayers is expected May 14, 2017.

 

 

