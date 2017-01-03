Curtis Ayers, man charged in KCK detective Brad Lancaster's death, pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The man charged with killing Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Brad Lancaster pleaded guilty in exchange for no death penalty on Tuesday.

Curtis Ayers of Tonganoxie, Kansas is charged with capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of Lancaster.

The shooting happened near the Kansas Speedway.

Sentencing for Ayers is expected May 14, 2017.

Curtis Ayers pleads guilty in shooting death of KCK police detective Brad Lancaster last May. Life w/o parole-No death penalty. — Cynthia Newsome (@CynthiaNewsome) January 3, 2017

