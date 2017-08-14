Developers pitch proposals for new KCI terminal to selection committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Four developers vying for the chance to build a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will present their proposals to a selection committee Monday.

The six-person KCI Terminal Development selection committee expects to choose a developer by the end of the week. But before the city finalizes a deal with the developer, voters must approve building a new terminal at the airport. The city aims to have that question on the November ballot.

During Monday's private meetings, the four companies have one hour to present the entire scope of their projects, which includes the design and financing.

Application requirements by the city made it clear no money from the city's general fund would go toward building the terminal, which is expected to cost $1 billion.

The city also stipulated the designs include one terminal with at least 35 gates and a two-level roadway separating departures from arrivals.

Entering Monday's presentations, the four developers remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their proposals; cautious not to give each other a competitive edge.

"We've been looking through the process to find the best model to fit our approach. If that's the finance to the design, to everything else we'll be looking at that in fine detail today," explained City Council member Jermaine Reed before the meeting began.

He added Kansas City deserves a world class airport.

Some groups have criticized the selection process by calling it secretive. But city leaders maintain it is following standard procurement protocol.

Whether the city was negotiating a contract for pencils or an airport, they said this is the process.

"In the situation where we can negotiate the absolute best deal for the people of Kansas City, to do that we are following our procurement as closely as possible at the same time as giving the maximum of information we can give to the city so they can make decisions," explained City Council member Jolie Justus, who along with Reed sits on the selection committee.

The firms will pitch their proposals in the following order: Jones Lang LaSalle Midwest LLC, KCI Partnership LLC & AECOM Capital, Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC, and Burns & McDonnell KCI Hometown Team.