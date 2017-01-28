LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - A woman reportedly shot and killed a man after a domestic violence incident last night in Leavenworth.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired in the 400 block of South Esplanade.

On arrival, officers discovered Gary Frantz, 54, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Investigators immediately identified a 50-year-old female suspect and contacted area agencies.Overnight the Osage County Sheriff's department and the Kansas Highway Patrol apprehended the suspect in Burlingame, Kansas.

Investigators are returning her to Leavenworth.

Detectives are focusing their investigation on domestic violence.

