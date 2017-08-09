Maintenance building catches fire at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The golf course maintenance shop building at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., crews from Overland Park and Leawood fire departments responded to a building fire at 142nd and Nall Avenue. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire showing from the single-story building.

Workers from the facility said everyone got out of the structure safely, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Firefighters attacked the fire on the interior of the maintenance building.

Additional crews found a large propane tank behind the building that was venting propane and feeding the fire. The Overland Park Fire Department said additional crews put water on the tank to keep it cool to minimize the risk of explosion.

It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Overland Park Fire Department said firefighters are continuing to pour water on the tank and monitor it to make sure the escaping propane doesn’t reach dangerous levels. The tank will empty itself.

No injuries were reported. The maintenance building suffered significant fire damage.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.