KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On Monday night, the line outside Houston’s continued to grow.

Many customers are trying to get their favorite meal, one last time.

That includes about 30 former employees.

“We put out a big Facebook post saying, ‘Hey let's have one last drink at Houston's,’” said Lydia Crandall. "There's a whole bunch of us showing up to say goodbye to our Alma Mater."

The restaurant ends its 30-year spot on the Plaza on January 31.

Management told 41 Action News the restaurant and Plaza couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease.

