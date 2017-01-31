Clear
30 former employees were among the customers enjoying Houston's on the Plaza one last time.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On Monday night, the line outside Houston’s continued to grow.
Many customers are trying to get their favorite meal, one last time.
That includes about 30 former employees.
“We put out a big Facebook post saying, ‘Hey let's have one last drink at Houston's,’” said Lydia Crandall. "There's a whole bunch of us showing up to say goodbye to our Alma Mater."
The restaurant ends its 30-year spot on the Plaza on January 31.
Management told 41 Action News the restaurant and Plaza couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease.
