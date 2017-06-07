Former KC mayor says airport hasn't kept up with times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Charles Wheeler was Kansas City mayor when Kansas City International Airport was built back in 1972.

"Well, it was a wonderful airport. That's why people love it so much," Wheeler said.

But some, like Wheeler and one of the original architects of the airport, Clarence Kivett, don't think KCI has kept up with the times.

"We had lousy crystal balls," Kivett said in a 2014 article from the Kansas City Star.

Wheeler agrees.

"Oh, the lines and the threat of terrorists and all those things. Totally different environment right now," Wheeler explained. "Well, we all know the airplanes are going to get bigger and better and faster and we've got to prepare for that day. We need a single terminal airport to keep up with the times and that's my recommendation."

KCI is still popular though. Some in Kansas City argue that there's no more convenient airport than this one and they love the short distance from drop off to terminal.

At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, Aaron Schmit said, "There is a serious issue of trust that to me is really the key issue and openness and fairness and making sure that proposals are being sought, that they need not restrict it to a single terminal."