Forum helps immigrant homeowners, business owners make a plan

OLATHE, Kan. - The plan is to have a plan - that's the message mortgage brokers, insurance agents, bankers and attorneys are sending to immigrants.

The Olathe Latino Coalition held an immigration forum on Saturday, to inform and educate.

"If we inform ourselves more, we grow more," business owner Gilberto told us.

He said he came to forum to learn how to protect his assets.

"That's the best part of this country is freedom to do business, and so many people come here to achieve their dreams," Gilberto said.

Advocates say the most important thing any immigrant can do is have finances, assets, personal information, and an attorney lined up in case someone in the family is detained or deported.

"We're seeing situations, an environment where they are so nervous and so afraid," real estate agent Maria Zuluaga said.

Zuluaga said people's fear is making them hesitant to invest, which impacts business and the economy.

"We form communities, communities have grocery stores, all these different ways we spend money. We grow. And we're not seeing that," Zuluaga said.

Latinos make up around 10 percent of the population in Olathe, and many are homeowners and business owners.

"You have the right to keep your investment and not just lose your money, lose your equity on your house, which is what a lot of people are doing just because they're afraid," Zuluaga said.

Attorney Denise Ramos says it's for good reason.

She says she represents people in court every day who were detained because of minor infractions like a traffic ticket.

"Your family is scrambling," Ramos said. "At least begin to transition to, what are we going to do if we get stopped? Have a plan so that's not the question."

In the face of uncertainty and shifting immigration policies, Gilberto hopes these forums will strengthen the community as a whole.

"The beautiful thing about this country is, to improve is to start thinking positively. That's the first thing you have to change," Gilberto said.

Kansas City Public Schools held a Know Your Rights immigration forum for students last week.

