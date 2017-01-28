Harrisonville teen killed in overnight house fire

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - A 16-year-old Harrisonville boy was killed in an early morning house fire.

Cass County Deputies, along with several area fire agencies responded to a house fire in the 17000 block of east 278th Street southeast of Harrisonville shortly after midnight.

The first deputy on scene was notified of a person trapped inside, and tried to enter the home without gear, but was turned away by the heat and smoke of the fire.

The deputy was later treated and released for smoke inhalation.

But Saylor Johnson, the 16-year-old trapped inside, did not survive.

Two other family members escaped the fire, her mother Erica Chaney and step father Gary Chaney were transported for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

The house may be a total loss.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

