Human remains found this week opened old wounds for Kelsey Smith's mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two sets of human remains found in Cass County opened old wounds for a woman whose daughter was kidnapped and found dead.
Kelsey Smith was an Overland Park teen who was abducted and murdered in 2007. Kelsey's body was found days later in a wooded area.
Missy Smith, Kelsey's mother, has lived the pain Kara Kopetskey's mother and Jessica Runions's mother are feeling.
"We go to their walk every year. We planned on going this year, and we'll be there no matter what the results are, but my hope would be for law enforcement to quickly get the identity of this second person so that Jim and Rhonda have the answers. Ten years is long enough. They need to bring their baby home," Smith said.
Smith has never met Runions's mother, but they have a common bond. Both of their daughters were found in fields.
Some people called it closure, but Smith said there is never closure; families just somehow find the strength to move forward.
She said the only thing people can do is pray for the families and give them privacy.
"If the [families] need help, they will ask," Smith said.