Hutchinson Correction Facility horses to walk in Inauguration Day Parade

WASHINGTON D.C. - Wild mustangs trained at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in Hutchinson, Kansas will be represented at the Inauguration Day Parade on Friday.

Fort Riley soldiers, the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, and US Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grand Valley Sector will be riding the horses during the parade.

According to an HCF representative, over the years more than 60 horses patrolling from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, California were trained at Hutchison.

HCF trains captured wild mustangs on government land by the Bureau of Land Management. The Kansas Department of Corrections wild horse and burro program then employs offenders at HCF to provide initial training to the animals and help make the horses useful for those who adopt them.

