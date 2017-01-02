INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Out of all the convenience stores in Independence, 60 got a letter this week letting them know their time to install security cameras is running out.

Others already have cameras in place.

"Well stealing rate go down and peace of mind,” said store clerk at Fast Trip Cigarette Outlet.

Fast Trip Cigarette Outlet installed 16 cameras along with a monitor two years ago.

Independence law now requires two cameras on the inside of the store and two on the outside, along with a monitor.

A Purohit says stores in Independence will be better off with surveillance.

"It's a little bit expensive in the beginning but it has a lot more benefits for the store owner."

A spokesperson for independence says most of the 60 connivance stores that were not in compliance have installed security cameras. There is grace period until March for those that need a little extra time.

Some shoppers in Independence say it’s a good idea.

"Police can't do it all so they try to but they just can’t be everywhere at one time so I think that would be pretty good,” said Darlene Huggins from Raytown.

Others feel the cameras may not necessarily make Independence a safer place.

I think things are still going to happen regardless,” said Jennifer Mitchem of Independence.

