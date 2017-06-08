4 tips to keep your home safe from burglars this summer

Cloudy

LENEXA, Kan. - Your home's security and safety could be at greater risk this summer.
A recent rash of burglaries in Lenexa has called attention to this problem.
The Lenexa Police Department said two of them were done by 32-year-old Ron Larsen.
Thanks in part to video captured by a home surveillance camera, police were able to arrest Larsen.
He now faces multiple charges including burglary, assault and felony theft.
"We're feeling a lot better now that he's caught," said Stephanie Tinsley.
According to police records, Larsen looked in a window at Tinsley's home during Memorial Day weekend.
Her husband called police.