4 tips to keep your home safe from burglars this summer

LENEXA, Kan. - Your home's security and safety could be at greater risk this summer.

A recent rash of burglaries in Lenexa has called attention to this problem.

The Lenexa Police Department said two of them were done by 32-year-old Ron Larsen.

Thanks in part to video captured by a home surveillance camera, police were able to arrest Larsen.

He now faces multiple charges including burglary, assault and felony theft.

"We're feeling a lot better now that he's caught," said Stephanie Tinsley.

According to police records, Larsen looked in a window at Tinsley's home during Memorial Day weekend.

Her husband called police.

A couple days later, police said Larsen entered another Lenexa home and stole a woman's purse and car at gunpoint.

"I've lived at this address for almost 20 years and never had anything like this happen to us," said Tinsley. "We are definitely reevaluating our home security."

1. Don't leave remote garage door openers inside your car

Burglars look for the easiest access to homes, like an open attached garage which provides access to the entire home. For that reason, police recommend taking remote garage door openers inside with you and not leaving them in your car. The 41 Action News Investigators found several open garages in one of the same neighborhoods where Larsen was spotted. Even when your garage door is closed, you can still have issues with security, especially when you're going on vacation. 2. Use padlocks One way to have peace of mind is to use padlocks which can be put through the track of your garage door. The locks will stop the rollers on the track from going up or down. If there are no holes in the track, drill just above the rollers on both sides to allow lock access. 3. Block access to the cord on your garage door Another safety tip is to block access to the cord on your garage door. That cord, when pulled, disconnects the segmented door from the chain or belt so you can manually lift the door. Burglars can yank the cord by slipping a coat hanger between the top of the door and the trim. To prevent that possibility, a small steel plate can be attached to the belt. 4. Use special devices Also, if you or family members leave your garage door open by mistake, there are other devices sold which will close the door automatically after a programmed amount of time.