New judgment against concrete company and owner

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - There's a new judgment against a Blue Springs concrete company and its owner.
"Judgment will be entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant for $9000," ruled Jackson County Judge Robert Trout.
Judge Trout issued that order against Xtreme Concrete & Outdoor Living and company owner Bob Williams Friday morning.
Williams was a no show in court and his attorney Charles Kellog put up no defense.
The case began when Michelle Crushing says she gave Williams $9000 for a deposit on a $21,000 job for outdoor living space.
But Crushing says Williams did nothing after taking the money.
An interested couple who did not wish to be identified watched the court proceedings.
They claim Williams did the same thing to them, but took more money up front, $12,000.
The 41 Action News Investigators first started looking at Xtreme Concrete and Bob Williams in October, 2015 when Gail Yaw said she paid Williams $2800 up front on a $3900 job for her basement Williams never did.
"He was just so professional and I really trusted him," Yaw said.
Then Julie Schmidt told the 41 Action News Investigators a similar story about a new patio and deck Williams was supposed to complete