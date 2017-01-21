New judgment against concrete company and owner

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - There's a new judgment against a Blue Springs concrete company and its owner.

"Judgment will be entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant for $9000," ruled Jackson County Judge Robert Trout.

Judge Trout issued that order against Xtreme Concrete & Outdoor Living and company owner Bob Williams Friday morning.

Williams was a no show in court and his attorney Charles Kellog put up no defense.

The case began when Michelle Crushing says she gave Williams $9000 for a deposit on a $21,000 job for outdoor living space.

But Crushing says Williams did nothing after taking the money.

An interested couple who did not wish to be identified watched the court proceedings.

They claim Williams did the same thing to them, but took more money up front, $12,000.

The 41 Action News Investigators first started looking at Xtreme Concrete and Bob Williams in October, 2015 when Gail Yaw said she paid Williams $2800 up front on a $3900 job for her basement Williams never did.

"He was just so professional and I really trusted him," Yaw said.

Then Julie Schmidt told the 41 Action News Investigators a similar story about a new patio and deck Williams was supposed to complete

So did Sean Daugherty about work Williams was supposed to do in his yard.

Williams hired subcontractors for that Daugherty job.

They told the 41 Action News Investigators Williams never paid them for their work.

"Just going around scamming people, it ain't right, people need to know what he's doing," said Doug Southern, one of the subcontractors.

Mickie Turner told the 41 Action News Investigators she turned over the operation of her business Xtreme Hardscapes to Williams.

She says he bilked her out of tens of thousands of dollars before she fired him.

"He's a thief, he's a fraud," Turner said.

Williams is also accused of falsely claiming to represent a football helmet company in his son's Blue Springs league, ripping off at least one parent of $350.

This latest court judgment against Williams comes after a lumber company won a more than $3500 judgment against him in 2014.

According to the attorney from the lumber company, that money has not yet been completely paid.

Kellog declined comment on behalf of Williams as he left court following Friday's judgment.

Missouri's Attorney General's Office has ten open complaints against Xtreme Concrete.

The office has had an open investigation for over a year.

But no action has been taken yet.

The Better Business Bureau of Kansas City has six complaints against Xtreme Concrete and rates the company with an "F" grade.

The BBB recommends getting three estimates for home repair work.

Other recommendations include hiring a business with a longstanding presence and being especially careful if the company asks for money in advance of work.

In addition to the issues with his business, court records show Williams is currently on probation for writing a bad check.

Records show 19 criminal filings against Williams, mostly for writing bad checks, and 16 judgments or liens against him.

Federal records also show Williams and his wife Sara had a 2011 bankruptcy settled in 2015.

Williams owed $740,000.

Creditors were able to get $100.

