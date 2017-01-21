No pardon for former KC Black Panthers leader

"My request and that of my colleague, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), who worked with my cousin Felix “Pete” O’Neal when they were both affiliated with the Panthers, is that Pete be granted humanitarian travel to the United States to have badly needed orthopedic surgery and to be able to visit his 96-year-old mother.

In 2010, I sent a letter to then Attorney General Eric Holder asking his office to advise the State Department to issue Mr. O’Neal a validity passport. That passport was never granted.

Mr. O’Neal fled the United States after he was indicted for transporting a firearm from Kansas City, Kansas to Kansas City, Missouri. As records will also indicate, while the car used in the transport of the gun was registered to Mr. O’Neal, he was not in the car when it was stopped. However, once a Black Panther, like other black militants of that time, he was targeted by local police and FBI agents.

Mr. O’Neal was wrong to flee the country but he felt that he would be railroaded to federal prison or even killed while in police custody. This is a non-violent 75-year-old man who has done remarkable things in Africa, such as creating a center for children and families. He is now living in exile in Tanzania where he is highly regarded as an elder in the community.

Pete’s grandfather and my great-grandmother are siblings. I had been trying to obtain a pardon for Mr. O’Neal for 25 years, dating back to my time as mayor of Kansas City. I had hoped for a pardon during President Obama’s administration but that seems unlikely to happen with less than a week until the president leaves office. At this point we have not heard any news of President Obama granting a pardon."