Three sexual assault investigations in 3 months on KU's campus

Assaults all within block of each other

Jessica McMaster
4:45 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Ali Hoxie - 41 Action News
LAWRENCE, Mo. - The University of Kansas has had three police investigations into on campus sexual assaults in three months.

All alleged incidents took place inside the dorms.

University of Kansas police began looking into its first report of sexual assault for the school year in October, according to data found on Crime Reports.

In that instance, Jon Meyers was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with sexual battery and attempted rape. Police say Meyers attacked two women inside his dorm room in Oliver Hall.

Then on January 3, the data shows another incidence of sexual battery was reported from inside Oliver Hall. That case remains open. No known arrests have taken place.

Police are currently looking into a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, which houses members of the university's basketball team. Though, the hall is open to other students. 

Police tell 41 Action News no arrests have been made and the case is still open. Police have not publicly identified the suspect. 

