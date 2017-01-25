Rape reported in University of Kansas men's basketball dorm involving 16-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. - University of Kansas police are investigating a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, which houses the University of Kansas men’s basketball team.

Police tell 41 Action News no arrests have been made and the case is still open. Police have not publicly identified the suspect.

According to police reports obtained by 41 Action News, the alleged rape occurred between 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. on Dec 18 at McCarthy Hall.

The suspect is also accused of contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. Responding officers confiscated two glass smoking devices with residue.

KU police say the alleged victim, a 16-year-old girl, is not a student and was visiting residents in the building.

The police report lists five members of the KU men's basketball team as witnesses in connection to the reported rape. Other listed witnesses include two 19-year-old women and KU athletic administrator Sean Lester. We asked KU police why the players are listed as witnesses and if they witnessed the alleged crime, but they have not responded.

Campus police say the athletics department is cooperating.

The case has not been handed to the district attorney. Campus police say there is “no on-going risk to campus.”

Campus police and the university both declined interview requests by 41 Action News.

McCarthy Hall is an on-campus apartment building operated by KU Student Housing. The school’s men’s basketball players live there as well as upperclassmen, transfer or nontraditional students.

The KU men’s basketball team played Davidson College at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on the night of the alleged rape. It was after the last day of fall finals on the KU campus. Multiple students told 41 Action News the campus “would have been dead” during that time.

