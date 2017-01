KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police say a juvenile riding a bike was hit by a truck on Monday.

The rider's injuries are said to be life-threatening. Officials have not identified the victim.

The collision happened at North Manchester and Northeast 51st Terrace. Police say the rider failed to stop at a stop sign and entered an intersection when he was struck by a Ford truck. The driver told police he didn't see the juvenile until the collision.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

