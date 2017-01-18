Kansas City Community Gardens faces funding cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Through the thick woods off Gregory Boulevard and Kensington are the headquarters of Kansas City Community Gardens.

The nonprofit helps thousands of people across the metro.

"People are sharing food with people who aren't able to have a garden it really has this ripple effect," Ben Sharda, executive director of Kansas City Community Gardens (KCCG).

Their massive efforts to construct new gardens, expand the existing one and provide a tilling service are mostly funded through donations and grants.

But now KCCG faces further funding cuts.

Members of @KC_Gardens pack @KCMO finance cmte. hrg as city is considering cutting funding for the org. even further this yr. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/FEWbBCJT5L — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 17, 2017

In 2013, the City of Kansas City, Missouri doled out $78,000 dollars and $53,190 last year. Now, council members are considering lowering it down to $45,150.

"They have difficult decisions trying to decide who the money goes to and how much everyone gets," Sharda said.

For Frank Ellison, whose green thumb grows green beans, okras, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers at a plot he rents, the talk of cuts is upsetting.

"It'll definitely hurt to lose that kind of money," Ellison said.

The feeling is mutual for Larry Lehman who turned to KCCG for help when starting his own garden, Mitzvah Garden, in Overland Park, Kansas.

"They were there putting up fence, they were there helping put things in the ground, they were there doing everything," Lehman said.

KCCG also stepped up to assist Marcella Morales-Gaona when she was starting a garden funded through the Westside Community Action Network Center.

"They know the soil, they know the weather, they know the variety of which food is going to grow best in this neighborhood," Morales-Gaona said.

On Tuesday afternoon dozens of KCCG members and supporters packed the finance committee hearing to show the impact of the organization on the community.

They also asked to restore funding.

"See if there's anywhere else in the city budget--any other possible city funds--that can help support Kansas City Community Gardens," Sharda said.

The testimony is part of larger discussion that the council will take up next week.

