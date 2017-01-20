Kansas City man charged in 2013 stabbing that killed Independence man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man has been charged in the 2013 stabbing death of Corey Laykovich.

John Seger, 24, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Independence police were called to the 4000 block of S. Crackerneck on July 27, 2013. When officers arrived the victim’s brother said Laykovich had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Court documents say during a neighborhood canvas in 2013 multiple residents said they heard screaming near Laykovich’s home early in the morning on July 27.

As the investigation progressed, Seger was identified as someone who might want to hurt Laykovich.

In January of 2017, Seger was arrested by Independence police for his involvement in a vehicle pursuit and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. When he was interviewed in connection with those charges, police also asked Seger about his relationship to Laykovich.

According to court documents, Seger told police he and Laykovich got into an argument and during the argument Laykovich pulled a knife on him and attempted to stab him. Seger said Laykovich was stabbed during a struggle after the argument.

Court documents say Seger told police he ran from the scene and threw the knife somewhere in the woods.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: