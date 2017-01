KANSAS CITY, Mo. - More than 600 people are in Kansas City metro hospitals awaiting life-saving organ transplants. One hundred of those on average each year do not live to receive the organ.

“I would describe it as a crisis actually,” said St. Luke’s Hospital’s liver transplant director Dr. Eddie Island.

A new person is added to an organ wait list every 10 minutes nationally, but only 48 percent of U.S. adults have signed up to be a donor. The supply is increasingly not meeting the need.

Graph courtesy organdonor.gov.

Dr. Island said society becoming safer is one reason for the disparity.

“Cars have become more safe, helmet laws have been passed,” said Dr. Island. “The consequence of this means there are fewer people that come to organ donation, which means there’s a greater need for people who are waiting for the organs on the transplant side.”

You can become an organ donor at organdonor.gov.

------

Brian Abel can be reached at brian.abel@kshb.com.

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @BrianAbelTV

Connect on Facebook: