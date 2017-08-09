Kansas City Streetcar expansion plans could be in danger following Tuesday's vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The group Smart KC is claiming victory after voters narrowly approved a proposal dealing with the streetcar on Tuesday’s special election ballot.

Fifty-one percent of voters approved the proposal which requires a citywide vote before the Kansas City streetcar route can be expanded.

Smart KC has opposed the streetcar due to its high expense.

The election jeopardizes the planned southern expansion from Union Station to the Plaza and UMKC.

The Kansas City city attorney is being asked to determine if the newly approved measure is legal or if it can be challenged in court.

Kansas City Streetcar Authority leaders said they are moving forward with expansion plans while legal experts review the measure.