Kansas City woman gets free bionic arm after her other is stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One Kansas City woman just got the surprise of a lifetime. Since September Gaby Carmona has been without her prosthetic arm after it was stolen out of her minivan.

Tuesday, Advanced Arm Dynamics, Steeper USA and a local Kansas City family surprised Carmona with not one but two electric hands. That’s something that makes Carmona feel whole again.

"I was afraid to show the world what I looked like without my prosthesis. My confidence level was very low,” Carmona explained.

She said she works with kids in one of her two jobs, and she gets a lot of questions about her arm when she’s not wearing her prosthesis.

“I almost think it’s good for them to see all types,” said Carmona.

Carmona continues to work full time with women suffering from domestic violence. She works part time at various schools.

"It's been hard carrying arts and crafts for the kids. Sometimes I bring less," said Carmona.

Carmona was presented with the new hands. One of them is run by a motor for one-dimensional movement, best for robust work. The other is for single finger articulation and offers several grips.

Advanced Arm Dynamics will be donating all the training, physical therapy and fabrication of the bionic hand. Steeper USA is donating the bionic limb. The electrodes were donated by a family in Kansas City who had recently lost a loved one who had a prosthesis.

Carmona said she didn't want the theft to steal her spirit. She said she kept moving and trying to live her life.

There are still adjustments that need to be made before Carmona takes the arm home.

