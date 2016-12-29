KC Crime Stoppers roll out new mobile app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - "Basically just a void, it's a emptiness," said Ron Birmingham.

It has been 11 months since a gunshot killed Ron Birmingham's son, Charles Bolton, inside Capital Inn on 87th street in Kansas City.

"Have that lingering sadness that you know Christmas is not going to be you know the Christmas that you're expected to be,” said Birmingham.

To make matters worse, police have not arrested anyone in Bolton’s murder.

Birmingham hopes new upgrades to "KC Crime Stoppers" will help solve his son's murder. Now anyone wishing to submit a tip anonymously can do so on a new mobile app.

"I'm very hopeful that, especially when it goes out on the news that this new app forth that it's going to try and keep people's anonymity you know number one you might get quite a few more people having the guts to call,” said Birmingham.

The app is called "P3", made by a corporation to help police filter tips. When you log onto the app you can chose to write a tip, send a video, or send audio.

KC Crime Stoppers is also making upgrades to its website so people can submit video and audio online.

Police hope it will help them solve even more crimes.

"Most of the other agencies including the larger Crime Stoppers programs in the country that have actually transitioned they've seen a 40 to 60 percent increase in their tip volume so we are super excited to get that bump in tips,” said Detective Kevin Boehm with the Kansas City Police Department.

"One good tip can start a whole snowball effect you know that's what we praying for you know and I believe, I believe, I am having faith that we going to find out who did it in 2017,” said Birmingham.

----

Ali Hoxie can be reached at ali.hoxie@kshb.com

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @ali_hoxie

Connect on Facebook: