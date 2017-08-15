KC fans, Arrowhead featured on cover of Kenny Chesney's new Live in No Shoes Nation album

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - If you went to Kenny Chesney's big Arrowhead stadium concert, congratulations! You made the cover of his new album.

Tuesday, the country music star tweeted the album cover of Live in No Shoes Nation. You see Kenny Chesney on stage at Arrowhead, sporting a sleeveless Chiefs shirt.

He performed at Arrowhead in July 2016 to a packed crowd.

The new album, Live in No Shoes Nation, is made up of 29 performances from the last decade of stadium concerts.

29 live performances from the last decade. LIVE IN NO SHOES NATION is out Oct 27. #liveinnoshoesnation pic.twitter.com/C6QH4JCeuK — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) August 3, 2017

“When you’re on stage, in the rush of it all, it hits you so hard and so fast. You take it in, but you never really digest it. Once the noise in my head died down, I went in to relive some of those amazing nights I’d had with everyone in No Shoes Nation, and the more I listened, the more I wanted to hear. And the more I heard, the more I knew I needed to share these moments with all the citizens of what we call No Shoes Nation, so they could hear how freaking awesome they sound.” - via Kenny Chesney's statement

Live in No Shoes Nation drops October 27.