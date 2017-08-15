KC fans, Arrowhead featured on cover of Kenny Chesney's new Live in No Shoes Nation album

“When you’re on stage, in the rush of it all, it hits you so hard and so fast. You take it in, but you never really digest it. Once the noise in my head died down, I went in to relive some of those amazing nights I’d had with everyone in No Shoes Nation, and the more I listened, the more I wanted to hear. And the more I heard, the more I knew I needed to share these moments with all the citizens of what we call No Shoes Nation, so they could hear how freaking awesome they sound.” - via Kenny Chesney's statement