KC fans remember George Michael as pioneer in music, LGBT rights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fans of George Michael showed up at metro music stores on Monday to buy albums made by the former pop star. Michael died on Christmas day.

On Sunday, investigators said Michael passed away from apparent heart failure at his home in England. He was 53-years-old.

The 1980s and 90s pop star sold over 100 million albums during his music career and won two Grammy awards.

On Monday, staff at the Mills Record Company shop in Westport said they sold around half a dozen George Michael records to fans hoping to remember the star through his music.

"You would go out and dance to George Michael or you would feel it," explained Mills Record Company owner Judy Mills. "He helped bring dance music into the main stream and on to the radio. He took it out of the underground clubs and made it more approachable to the rest of us."

Mills told 41 Action News that several people called her store asking about music from the former Wham! singer.

"We've had some phone calls," she said. "Most of what you are going to find right now is going to be used records."

Some of the store's customers on Monday night included Adam and Vanessa Scott.

Both fondly remembered George Michael.

"My mom and I would listen to Wham!," explained Vanessa. "Every time 'Last Christmas' would come on, we would sing it together."

During his career, Michael came out as a homosexual and helped raise donations and awareness for HIV/AIDS research.

Vanessa said because of this, George Michael made an impact far beyond the stage.

"He was the first one to really bring LGBT rights to the main stream music world," she explained. "He was not afraid to say who he was with his music, especially with 'Freedom'. I think that spoke a ton about who he really was."

Michael joins a list of famous musicians who passed away in 2016, including Prince, David Bowie, and Dave Brubeck.