KANSAS CITY, Mo. - "The native peoples of this country are committed as well as our allies to continuing to stay strong,” said Dr. Jesse Lopez.

Dr. Jesse Lopez of Heartland Surgical Care is from Kansas City, and went to Standing Rock to help protestors with medical care in the fall of 2016. He, like many others, worry pipelines will hurt the environment by tainting the water supply and destroy Native American cultural sites.

"Simply with a swift movement of his pen basically improve his portfolio over the wishes and desires over a majority of Americans which is keeping our water safe and clean,” said Dr. Lopez.

President Donald Trump signed the executive order to go ahead with the Dakota and Keystone Pipelines on Tuesday. He says the pipeline would create 28,000 construction jobs.

"From now on we are going to start making pipeline in the United States, we build it in the United States, we build the pipelines we want to build the pipe, we are going to put a lot of workers, a lot of skilled workers back to work,” said President Trump.

However, people like John Fish Kurmann, who runs the non-profit KC 350 which is involved in stopping the pipeline, says he and others plan to keep fighting the construction of the pipelines.

"If he attempts to circumvent those processes there will be lawsuits filed and they will have to be fought out in the courts." Said Karmann.

President Trump says the terms of the construction are still being negotiated.

