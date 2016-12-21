KC Pet Project to hold Holiday Adoptathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - From now until December 24th, KC Pet Project is having a Holiday Adoptathon.

After seeing more than 200 cats and dogs come into the shelter over the past week, leaders at KC Pet Project are doing what they can to make sure they’re getting adopted.

Due to cold weather, dozens of animals are sharing close quarters with one another.

Manager of Marketing & Development for KC Pet Project Tori Fugate, says it’s because many of them were left out in the cold this past weekend.

“A lot of them came in over the weekend as a result of the extreme temperatures that we had in the snow,” Fugate said. “Animal control of Kansas City, Mo. announced that if your pet was left outside, that they would be seizing it when they do see those animals, it comes to us. So a lot of these animals came in because of no food, no water or frozen water or not the proper shelter they had at their homes.”

Now with space being very tight, and a full house, Fugate says they’re hoping the Holiday Adoptathon will allow more space for the shelter and more homes for the animals.

“Our goal is to be empty for Christmas, we would love for the shelter to be as quiet as possible with more of our pets spending time with their new families as opposed to being in the shelter,” Fugate said. “Of course we'll still be here Christmas Day, caring for all the animals, but we're closed to the public on Christmas, but our goal is to empty the shelter out.”

For the Adoptathon, dog adoptions will be $40 and adult cat adoptions will be $20 at all the KC Pet Project locations.

KC Pet Project is also having its second annual ‘Kittens for Christmas’ event held at the main shelter.

“We're going to have a huge kitten adoptathon from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.,” Fugate said. “You can bring the whole family down. We're going to have over 30 kittens that'll be looking for homes just in time for the holiday.”

Fugate says if you’re unable to adopt, but still would like to help, there are other options.

“We ask the public for help too around the holidays because we have a lot of animals that are coming in because of cruelty cases and a lot of injured animals, a lot of senior pets that have a lot of medical needs that we have to incur those costs so we can help find them new homes,” she said. “We're asking the public if they can't adopt, if they can't foster, please consider a gift at the end of the year”

Fugate says it’s a tax deductible donation that goes towards the medical care for the pets at the shelter.

