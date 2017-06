KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide at a park in Waldo, a neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, two sisters were walking when they noticed a woman slumped over in a vehicle at Tower Park.

"She looked strange because her mouth was open," said Mollie Parker. "I backed up and I noticed she wasn't breathing."

Parker said she recognized the victim from the park the day before. She said she was in the same SUV, smoking a cigarette, around 9 a.m.

"I called the dispatch and told her where I was. And I told her [there was a] lady in the car." said Parker. "I don't know if she is living or dead but anyway, I think she is dead," said Panora Jackson, who had lived nearby for more than 60 years.

Police later identified the victim as Destiny Weaver, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police are asking for your help. If you know anything or have information that could be useful, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.