KC Syrian family worried about others like them if refugee program is halted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Della Lamb has helped several refugee families settle in the Kansas City area. One of them belongs to husband and father Mustafe Deghmuch.

The family is from the countryside of Damascus, the capital of Syria. It's now a nation in the midst of war.

Speaking through an interpreter, Deghmuch said months after fleeing to Jordan, "He was already registered with the United Nations as a refugee. At one point they actually contacted him and they asked him if he wanted to go to the United States of America."

Now he's living in Kansas City. His kids are enrolled in North Kansas City schools.

There are reports that, according to a draft executive order, President Donald Trump may halt Syrian refugees coming to the U.S. and enact a month-long ban on issuing visas to people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Deghmuch is now concerned about families like his that are stuck in Syria.

"There's people who are destitute, hopeless and that was one of the outlets that they could actually continue their life in a decent way," he shared.

Deghmuch says no matter what happens he respects President Trump and is grateful to the U.S. government and Kansas City community for the warm welcome they have received. His heart though, is with those families with no place to go.

"That very much left them out. He's hoping that this program will continue to help like they've been helped, to help people come here," said interpreter Yesser Nemeh.

Revisions could be made to the draft of the order and nothing has been enacted yet. President Trump could sign the order as early as this week.

