KCATA bus driver saved from attack thanks to good samaritan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking for a good samaritan who sprang into action to rescue a bus driver being attacked by a passenger.

The attack happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning at Armour and Troost. Thats where the female bus driver pulled off to the side of the road to call for help after the passenger started to become confrontational.

Surveillance video given to 41 Action News by the KCATA shows the driver calling for help when the man grabs her from behind, grabbing at her neck and face.

As she is screaming for help, another passenger jumps into action and starts beating the attacker with his cane, eventually breaking the cane on the attackers back.

The Kansas City Police Department says they were called to the scene, and the attacker was arrested for assault.

"I felt bad for the operator, you know they are out there driving late at night they should be safe,” said Chief Transpiration Officer Bobby Edwards.

Edwards says they want to find the good samaritan to thank him and replace his cane.

"Because without him out operator could have been harmed even more, so we really want to reach out to him and bring him in and thank him and as I said before as well as replace his cane,” said Edwards.

The driver is recovering from the attack with minor injuries. The KCATA will provide counciling for her on Monday.

If you know who the good samaritan is, contact the KCATA at (816) 221-0660.

------

Ali Hoxie can be reached at ali.hoxie@kshb.com

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @ali_hoxie

Connect on Facebook: