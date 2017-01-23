KANSAS CITY, Kan. - UPDATE 1/23/2017 3:35 P.M.: Lawrence John Ripple pled guilty to one count of bank robbery on Jan. 23.

Ripple told police he robbed the Bank of Labor in Kansas City, Kan. because he had gotten into an argument with his wife and would rather go to jail then go home.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/7/2016:

A 70-year-old man accused of robbing a bank in Kansas told investigators he would rather be imprisoned than live with his wife.

Court documents say Lawrence John Ripple gave a note to a bank teller in Kansas City on Friday, demanding cash and warning he had a gun. Ripple took the money and went to sit in the lobby where he told a guard he was the "guy he was looking for."

Officers arrived quickly. An FBI agent wrote in the affidavit that Ripple had earlier been arguing with his wife. He told investigators he wrote the note in front of his wife, telling her he would "rather be in jail than at home."

41 Action News talked with Ripple's wife. She said the argument started when she reminded Ripple the laundry dryer still needed to be fixed. She said Ripple hasn't acted like this in their 33 years of marriage.

A son-in-law of Ripple's said Ripple doesn't have as much as a speeding ticket on his record before the bank robbery incident. 41 Action News was unable to find a previous criminal record for Ripple.

Ripple was charged with bank robbery Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Ripple.

