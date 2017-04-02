KCMO dealership desperate to stop criminals after series of vandalism

KANSA CITY, Mo - A Kansas City, Missouri truck dealership is fearful of going out of business if they continue to be targeted by criminals.

Ron Edwards, owner of Xtreme Cars and Trux off I-29 in the northland, is out several thousands of dollars after two vandals busted out 9 windows in 6 trucks around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Edwards said it's not the first time this has happened and may have to move or close his business if the crime continues.

"It's gonna wipe me out. I can't afford it,” he said. "I can't put this on my insurance because my insurance would go crazy. So I have to eat this.”

Edwards said his mechanic chased off the two vandals Saturday morning, who were caught on security cameras.

"Over the last year and a half, we've sold roughly 170 trucks out of here. We've had five actually stolen,” said Edwards. "I just don't understand it. It's like they just want to hurt somebody.

The dealership owner also told 41 Action News he plans to beef up security and is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest from Saturday's vandalism.

"I'll start selling trucks out of my garage if I have to before I can handle something like this,” he said. - "I wanna put somebody in prison. I am sick of this. I am a family-owned and operated small business owner. I can't afford this kind of stuff. This is how I feed my family."

