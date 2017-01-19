KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are still searching for leads in order to find any trace of 20-year-old Toni Anderson.

The Kansas City woman, who is originally from Wichita, was reportedly last seen Sunday morning by a police officer.

After KCPD told 41 Action News Tuesday afternoon they couldn't find any record of Anderson being pulled over, they confirmed Tuesday night Anderson was pulled over by North Kansas City police around 4:40 a.m. near the QuikTrip at 2525 Burlington St.

The QuikTrip off Burlington Street where Toni Anderson was last seen.

"She just got off work and she was going to another place to meet some friends and she never showed up. But it's nowhere close to where she was at in North Kansas City," said KCPD officer Darin Snapp. "After that QuikTrip, ya know, it's almost like she vanished."

Police believe Anderson was on her way to meet friends at a business in downtown KC near her home after leaving work at Chrome nightclub located off 40 Highway near the Truman Sports Complex. No one knows why she went out of her way to be in the northland.

Toni Anderson worked at the nightclub, Chrome.

However, police say she was alone when she was pulled over. And they watched her pull into QuikTrip to pump gas.

"She stated to the officer that she was almost out of gas. There was a QuikTrip real close. So the officer told her there's a gas station right there. Gave her a warning for the violation. And watched her actually go to the QuikTrip. That's the last place we've seen her," said Snapp.

Below is a Sunday timeline of Anderson's activity based on what police, friends and family have told 41 Action News:

4:15 a.m. - According to KCPD, left work. Friends say from Chrome night club -7400 E Highway 40, Kansas City, Missouri. 4:33 a.m. - According to her family's bank records, she had a declined transaction at an unknown QuikTrip. 4:40 a.m. - According to KCPD, she was pulled over by North KC police for illegal lane change. Officer saw Anderson pull into QT at 2525 Burlington to pump gas. 4:42 a.m. - Anderson sent last text to friend saying "omg just just pulled over again." 4:53 a.m. - Anderson received last incoming text from unidentified number.

KCPD is not releasing dashcam footage from the stop because of the ongoing investigation; same is true regarding security cam footage from QuikTrip.

Police say they are working diligently to find Anderson's car using plate readers.

Anderson's boyfriend has setup a GoFundMe page to hire a private investigator to search for her.

