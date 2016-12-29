KC's Snow Creek open all winter after brief shutdown on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Snow Creek, Missouri’s biggest little mountain, is a top 'staycation' in the Kansas City metro. It was supposed to be open for five hours on Christmas Day but shutdown because of rain.

The next day the ski resort in Weston, Missouri, was open.

“We can make up to 12 inches of snow in a 24-hour period,” said Darin Snow, guest services manager at Snow Creek. He said there are 60 snow guns sprinkled throughout the mountains. “They pump out 3,700 gallons of water a minute.”

So when Mother Nature falls short, the guns shoot that water into the air, it crystallizes and becomes snow before hitting the ground.

Julie Clemens was anxious to get her boys out of their Liberty home this winter break and says temperatures in the 40s make for a more enjoyable experience. "It's the perfect mix of both, you get to experience snow but it's not too frigid,” said Clemens.

It was her youngest son Jack’s first trip to the mountain. “We’re going tubing and I’m excited,” said Jack Clemens.

Young Clemens said he could not tell a difference in the snow.

Snow Creek representatives said despite weather being warmer, the holidays have been busy. They’ve seen more people coming from out of state than ever before.

--------

