KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Clear
HI: 60°
LO: 32°
HI: 51°
LO: 33°
HI: 41°
LO: 27°
LAWRENCE, KS - DECEMBER 03: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15, Lagerald Vick #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks, and Reid Travis #22 of the Stanford Cardinal box out during a free throw in the game at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
LAWRENCE, Kan. - KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the City of Lawrence Municipal Court.
At this time it is unknown if the charges are connected with the alleged incident at McCarthy Hall on December 17.
Bragg Jr. was suspended from the KU basketball team on Jan. 27.
His court date is scheduled for Feb. 14.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
----------------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: