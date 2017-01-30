KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

LAWRENCE, Kan. - KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the City of Lawrence Municipal Court.

At this time it is unknown if the charges are connected with the alleged incident at McCarthy Hall on December 17.

Bragg Jr. was suspended from the KU basketball team on Jan. 27.

His court date is scheduled for Feb. 14.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

----------------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: