KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It’s been almost a year since 8-year-old Dasean Robinson lost his father, Donald Robinson. Robinson was found shot, and left for dead at the intersection of 45th and Indiana last January.

"He always tell us, he always tell us to feel better and to me he's the best daddy in the world,” said Dasean.

Now Dasean, like many others in Kansas City, must live life without their loved ones. Saturday morning AdHoc Group Against Crime held a vigil for homicide victims throughout the metro. Some cried, others expressed their frustrations.

These two little boys lost their father to gun violence this year @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/a0QOD3VUrH — Ali Hoxie (@ali_hoxie) December 31, 2016

"I mean there is so many people out there that have seen what has happened to our children and they know what has happened to our children and they do not speak up. I pray to god 2017 is not your year,” said Jessica Dydell.

Dydell’s son, Craig Dydell, was shot and killed at the intersection of 40th and Olive last August. He was only 28-years-old and left behind a 15-month-old daughter.

Dydell and Robinson are one of 125 people killed in 2016, which is now the deadliest year in eight years.

These are some of the people shot and killed in KC in 2016 @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/yRZtuezSI5 — Ali Hoxie (@ali_hoxie) December 31, 2016

"Getting people who haven't been victimized by homicide come to be a part of an organization that is fighting that have been victimized so they can strengthen us when we can’t strengthen ourselves,” said Executive Director of KC Mothers in Charge Rosilyn Temple.

Both KC Mothers in Charge and Ad-Hoc Group Against Crime are doing their part to make sure 2017 is a less deadly year. Mothers in Charge are looking for more volunteers.

"We need to look at how can we increase the assets so that people can climb the ladder of opportunity in our community, we also need to teach our young people how to resolve conflict without violence,” said President of Ad-Hoc Group Against Crime Damon Daniel.

Ad-Hoc plans to accomplish this goal by holding more classes for people to education themselves on violence and problem solving skills.

