Man killed at 55th and Paseo Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man was shot and killed at 55th and Paseo Friday night.

Police were called to the sound of shots fired shortly before 10:00 Friday night.

Officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died several hours later.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the police department or CrimeStoppers at 816 474-TIPS.

