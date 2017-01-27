Man hits KCMO officer's car while trying to flee police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City, Missouri officer’s patrol car was involved in a crash after a man hit it while trying to flee police.

Officers were pursuing the man after they got a call about someone known to be armed and dangerous in the area.

According to officials, after the man hit the officer’s patrol car, the man and other passengers bailed out. The man’s car caught on fire, but was extinguished.

Three people were taken into custody near 60th and Michigan, a few blocks form the original scene.

The officer that was hit and one other person was treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

