Man shot, killed at 44th & Norwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man was shot and killed at 44th & Norwood early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area on a shooting at 1:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died hours later.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody.

The victim's ID has not yet been released.

This marks the 27th homicide in Kansas City this year -- the most for this date in the past four years, according to the police departments CrimeTracker results.

In 2016 Kansas City reported 22 homicides by April 2, and 128 for the year. In 2015 also 22, and a yearly total of 111. In 2014 only 16 homicides were reported by April 2, and 82 for the year, and in 2014, 21 homicides to date and 100 for the year.

