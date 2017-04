KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Voters will decide if they want to decriminalize marijuana in Kansas City, Missouri.

If approved, someone caught with less than 35 grams of marijuana would face a maximum fine of $25 and not face jail time. It would also remove marijuana from the prohibition against drug paraphernalia.

Click here to see the sample ballot for KCMO

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws helped get this measure on the ballot.