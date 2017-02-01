Mechanic shortage of auto techs in KC metro could be costing you more

RAYTOWN, Mo. - The mechanic shortage in Kansas City is growing, which is making it harder to get cars fixed around the metro.



Longtime shop owners say the shortage is the worst they have ever seen.



For more than a year John Schupp, the president of Sci-Tech Automotive in Raytown, said he has been trying to fill two openings for mechanics.

"It takes all my time," said Schupp. "I have to devote all my time to this instead of helping the guys fix cars."

Inside the shop at Sci-Tech, the technicians work to fix a number of cars. The garage doors seem like they are constantly rolling up and down as vehicles move in and out of the shop.

"We are always busy, always," Schupp said.



In Gladstone at B & H Auto Body Shop, David Horrocks said he is seeing the same thing.

"We are very busy," Horrocks said. "What we are seeing a lot of - the younger people will go to a school and then not come into the field because they find out it's a hard job to do."

Horrocks has been in the automotive industry for several decades and said the shortage is getting worse than ever before with no sign of getting better.

The shortage of mechanics is growing so great, Schupp and Horrocks say it will cost customers in two ways: longer wait times and more costly fixes. Time and money.

Adding to the problem is the complexity of cars. Car engines and bodies have become more and more advanced so it's harder to find the problem and harder to fix in many cases.

Neither Horrocks or Schupp see any sign of the problem improving in the next five to 10 years.

-------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: