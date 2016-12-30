MGE crews work to fix gas leak in Westport

Clear
Crews are working to fix a gas leak in Westport on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Broadway is closed between 39th and Westport while crews work to fix a gas leak.
MGE confirmed a third-party contractor struck a line in the area. MGE is on scene working to shut the line off. They do not have a timeline on when the repair will be done.
Kansas City police are helping to direct traffic with the road closure.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSHB.com and 41 Action News for updates.
