MGE crews work to fix gas leak in Westport

41 Action News Staff
2:39 PM, Dec 30, 2016
2 hours ago

Crews are working to fix a gas leak in Westport on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. 

Chris Morrison - 41 Action News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Broadway is closed between 39th and Westport while crews work to fix a gas leak.

MGE confirmed a third-party contractor struck a line in the area. MGE is on scene working to shut the line off. They do not have a timeline on when the repair will be done.

Kansas City police are helping to direct traffic with the road closure.

