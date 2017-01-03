Missouri Governor Elect's Thank You Tour stops by the KC Metro

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - New look legislature, new governor, same good service at Garozzo’s in Lee’s Summit. Days before taking office, Governor-Elect Eric Greitens continues his thank you tour, with a scheduled stop at Mike Garozzo’s restaurant.

“I believe in him, the ex Navy Seal and what he stands for," Garozzo said.

Garozzo expects close to two hundred people for his event. The restaurant has enough food and drinks on hand and brought in a few more employees for the guest of honor and his friends.

“No one gave him a chance, he was a big, long shot. Kind of like Garozzo’s when we got started. We were long shots.”

Here’s what’s in store for the legislative ride: The governor-elect has announced plans for budget cuts. He wants to ban gifts from lobbyists to Missouri Lawmakers. Greitens says he’s focused on cleaning up corruption at the capitol. For Garozzo, none of that matters on this day. Greitens’ Thank You Tour is a way for him to showcase his restaurant.

“I went in business in 1989 for thirty-five thousand dollars, on a wing and a prayer. It’s been a heck of a ride,” he said.

Greitens' inauguration will be January 9, 2017. For details on tickets and events, click here.

