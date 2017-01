KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Minimum wage workers in Missouri may notice a little more cash on their pay checks. The new year brought a hike in the minimum rate.

The minimum wage for the state of Missouri increased as of Jan. 1, 2017 to $7.70 an hour; a nickel higher than 2016.

Alison McCourt lives and works in Missouri. She's thankful that she doesn't have to survive on minimum wage.

"That's not enough money for anyone to make a living off of. That's not enough money," said McCourt.

Ben Bartels believes the increase with help the economy.

"It's a good start. It's a first step in the right direction. You've got to take baby steps sometimes in these kinds of things," said Bartels.

The minimum wage paid for tip earning employees is now $3.85 an hour.

19 states including Missouri have started paying minimum wage workers more.

Arizona has the largest increase with an extra $1.95 bringing the minimum to ten dollars an hour.

Massachusetts and Washington state have the highest minimum wage at $11.00 an hour.

The federal minimum wage is 7.25 an hour and that hasn't increased since 2009.

