KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A new grocery store will soon start construction in Kansas City’s urban core and the timing couldn’t be better for neighbors.

The new store will be at 31st and Prospect and work on the roof is set to start in February, with demolition following in April or May.

This location is within ten minutes of two stores that announced they were closing since the beginning of the year: The Plaza Apple Market at 1215 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd and the Thriftway at 38th and Main.

Related: Popular KC grocery store closing, customers want to know why

That meant there would only be three places to buy food within a one mile radius.

Store plans were discussed on Tuesday at a city meeting.

“I hope they're very excited. They’ve certainly been anxious about it, so we’re looking forward to it and want to get this project done and underway,” said John Wood, KCMO assistant city manager.

Wood also said they expect the project to take 12 to 15 months and to be finished in 2018.

-------

Belinda Post can be reached at belinda.post@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Follow @Belinda_Post

Connect on Facebook