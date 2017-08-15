New KCPD Chief of Police Rick Smith sworn in

Fair
Major Rick Smith has been promoted to Chief of Police for KCPD.
Watch a live stream of the ceremony here.
The new Kansas City Police Department’s chief of police is being sworn in on Tuesday morning.
Major Rick Smith of KCPD was named Chief of Police on July 28 after a hiring process that included 42 applicants, three public forums, 10 interview and two finalists.
He officially takes the position today at 9:30 a.m.
Former Chief Darryl Forte retired in May, handing the reins over to Interim Chief David Zimmerman.
