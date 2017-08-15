New KCPD Chief of Police Rick Smith sworn in

Watch a live stream of the ceremony here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

The new Kansas City Police Department’s chief of police is being sworn in on Tuesday morning.

Major Rick Smith of KCPD was named Chief of Police on July 28 after a hiring process that included 42 applicants, three public forums, 10 interview and two finalists.

He officially takes the position today at 9:30 a.m.

Former Chief Darryl Forte retired in May, handing the reins over to Interim Chief David Zimmerman.

