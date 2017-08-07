New Kemper Arena owners auction off memorabilia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A piece of history could be yours for a price. The new owners of Kemper are auctioning off some precious memorabilia – including the hardwood floor of the Kansas City Kings, the Big 8 Basketball games, Kansas City Blades, concerts, suite boxes and more.

From the Kansas City Kings to the King of Pop, just about anybody who was somebody performed at Kemper Arena in its heyday. When it opened in 1974 it was state of art.

"I’ve heard Kemper Arena is the first arena in the United States to have suites," said Mosiac General Manager Julie Rischer.

Kemper will soon transform into Mosaic Arena, an amateur sports and entertainment complex, with retail space, office space, a coffee shop and golf area.

"It’s weird to be in here now and knowing what’s going to happen and be part of it," said Rischer. "It’s like 'wow, okay this was part of my childhood too.'"

Before this landmark steps into the future, it must part with its history. Most of the contents will be auctioned off. That includes signage, seating and so much more.

"The Kansas City Kings court,” Rischer explains. “All of the Big 12 Court. A 26,000-pound jumbotron from the 1970’s. It’s right there for you. It’ll be a great playhouse in somebody’s back yard, dining room. It could be the house, it’s the size of a small house.”

To see all the items up for auction, click here.